Zelenskyy holds meeting of Headquarters: they discussed possibility of attacking beyond front line and reducing dependence on missile supplies

Today, on July 23, 2024, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a regular meeting of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Zelenskyy announced this in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"Reports by the Chief of the Main Command Oleksandr Syrskyi and the Chief of the General Staff Anatolii Barhylevych. Changes in the operational situation, forecasts, further actions, manning of brigades for timely rotation. Much attention was paid to the ability to strike beyond the front line. We analyzed the effectiveness of our drones of various types, as well as the Russian army's tactics against drones. We assessed the effectiveness of electronic warfare and other methods of combating UAVs," the Head of State noted.

According to him, they also discussed the missile program.

"We are actively working to reduce dependence on missile supplies from partners, including for air defense. The reports of Minister Oleksandr Kamyshyn, First Deputy Minister of Defense Ivan Havryliuk, and Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov," Zelenskyy adds.