Street to be named in honor of Farion in Lviv - city council

Deputies of the Lviv City Council propose to rename one of the streets in honor of the murdered linguist and public figure Iryna Farion.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the city council.

The report says that the street to be named after the linguist will be decided together with her family.

In addition, the plenary session of the city council approved a decision to rename three streets in the Lviv community. In particular, Kosmonavtiv Street in Briukhovychi and Vynnyky and Vasyl Didushko Street in Lviv may be renamed.

However, as for Didushko Street, a special commission must first give its opinion.

Read more: Farion’s murder had been prepared for at least month, shooter may have had accomplices - media