Farion’s murder had been prepared for at least month, shooter may have had accomplices - media

The murder of linguist and former MP Iryna Farion was being prepared for at least a month. Law enforcement officials believe that the killer may have accomplices.

This is reported by Suspilne TV channel, citing unnamed sources in law enforcement agencies, Censor.NET reports.

The investigation believes that the murder of Iryna Farion was a contract killing and that the killer may have had accomplices.

The perpetrator of the crime is a man wanted by the police. Earlier, law enforcement officers published photographs and descriptions of the suspect in the crime. According to law enforcement, the man chose the following clothes, including glasses and a hat, for disguise.

The first time the wanted man was captured by surveillance cameras was on 11 July. The alleged killer, Farion, came to the yard every day, except Saturday and Sunday, wearing the same clothes, law enforcement officials said.

The man also had a small handbag, which, according to law enforcement, could have contained a weapon. But sometimes he came to the linguist's yard empty-handed. The weapon is currently being examined, as a shell casing was found at the scene of the attempt.

No reports of a suspicious man in Iryna Farion 's yard were received by the 102 line. The linguist also did not report any threats to the police.

"On the day of the murder, the man was waiting for Iryna Farion at 17:03 outside her house. When she came out, he fired one shot at the linguist. Sources in law enforcement agencies noted that the man acted professionally and had calculated all the options for the development of events. During the assassination attempt, cameras were not working in the area where the linguist lived due to a power outage," the statement said.

Currently, law enforcement officers are examining the records and studying the clothing and behaviour of the suspect in the murder of Iryna Farion.

The murder of Iryna Farion

In the evening of 19 July, an unknown person shot at Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street in Lviv.

The shooter, according to local public media, was seen by neighbours. The shooter was a guy of 20-25 years old. He was waiting for her at the exit, had a gun without a silencer, and was wearing gloves.

Doctors hospitalised the linguist with a head injury.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs later reported that the attack on Iryna Farion was classified as an attempted murder. It was reported that the victim's condition was serious, and doctors were fighting for her life.

The doctors operated on Farion, but failed to save her life.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that law enforcement officers are considering several versions of the murders. Among them: personal animosity and Farion's social and political activities.

Law enforcement officers published photos and descriptions of a man who may be involved in Farion's murder.

On Monday, 22 July, Lviv bids farewell to Iryna Farion.

