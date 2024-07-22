Budanov on Farion’s murder: She died for Ukrainian position. Enemy seeks to use any tools

Linguist and former People's Deputy Iryna Farion died for the Ukrainian position, and this is a challenge for the whole society.

This was stated by the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov, Censor.NET reports.

‘The cold-blooded murder of a famous linguist is a challenge for the entire Ukrainian society, a crime against the fundamental rights and freedoms of Ukrainians. This tragedy has once again demonstrated that the enemy is seeking to use any tools to divide our nation,’ Budanov said on the day of the farewell to the famous linguist.

The DIU chief also noted that Ukrainians have no right to forget that, despite differences in political positions, the right to an opinion and the right to defend one's beliefs is sacred.

‘This is the foundation of our freedom and anyone who encroaches on it must be punished. Iryna Farion died for the Ukrainian position. We have no right to tolerate such crimes and will continue to defend Ukraine both at the front and inside our country. Rest in peace to Ms Farion,’ Budanov wrote.

The murder of Iryna Farion

In the evening of 19 July, an unknown person shot at Iryna Farion on Masaryk Street in Lviv.

The shooter, according to local public media, was seen by neighbours. The shooter was a guy of 20-25 years old. He was waiting for her at the exit, had a gun without a silencer, and was wearing gloves.

Doctors hospitalised the linguist with a head injury.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs later reported that the attack on Irina Farion was classified as an attempted murder. It was reported that the victim's condition was serious, and doctors were fighting for her life.

The doctors operated on Farion, but failed to save her life.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that law enforcement officers are considering several versions of the murders. Among them: personal animosity and Farion's social and political activities.

Law enforcement officers published photos and descriptions of a man who may be involved in Farion's murder.

On Monday, July 22, Lviv bids farewell to Iryna Farion.

