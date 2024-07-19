Farion hospitalized with gunshot wound to head - National Police
The police of Lviv region confirmed an attempt on the life of public figure Iryna Farion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Police.
"The incident happened today, July 19, around 7:30 p.m. on a street in Lviv. An unknown person fired a gun at a 60-year-old woman. Doctors hospitalized the victim with a head wound," the statement reads.
Investigators, operatives, and the leadership of the Lviv regional police are working at the scene. Measures are being taken to identify and detain the shooter.
