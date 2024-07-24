Peskov says Ukraine and Russia’s positions on talks are in unison

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov has commented on Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba's statement about the potential possibility of starting negotiations with Russia "at a certain stage."

Peskov's statement was quoted by Russian propaganda agencies, Censor.NET reports.

The Kremlin spokesman said that the "message" for negotiations "goes in unison" with the Russian position. Peskov also said that the Russian Federation had "never refused" to negotiate.

"You and I do know from reports from Beijing that at a meeting with Mr. Wang Yi (Chinese Foreign Minister - ed.), such a statement was made (by Kuleba - ed.). The message itself can be said to be in unison with our position. You know that the Russian side has never refused to negotiate, has always maintained its openness to the negotiation process, but there are important details that we do not know yet," Putin's spokesman said.

He added that now "we need to wait for some clarification on this issue."

As a reminder, during his visit to China, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, stating that Ukraine is ready to negotiate with Russia "at a certain stage."

