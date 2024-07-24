Shooting between soldiers occurs in Kharkiv region: three killed, four wounded - OSGT Khortytsia

On Wednesday, July 24, a shooting between servicemen in one of the units in the Kharkiv region occurred due to personal relations. Three soldiers were killed and four others were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the OSGT Khortytsia.

"Today, in the Kharkiv region, in one of the units, servicemen used firearms due to personal relationships. As a result of the shooting, three servicemen were killed and four others were injured," the statement said.

The wounded servicemen were taken to the Military Medical Clinical Center, where they are being provided with all emergency medical care. Their condition is reported to be serious.

The Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and law enforcement agencies are working at the scene.

The OSGT Khortytsia noted that the management is taking "all necessary measures" to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Read more: Almost 4 thousand prisoners are already serving in Armed Forces, there are wounded and dead - People’s Deputy of "Voice", warrior Kostenko