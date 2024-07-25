Biden on priorities for last months as president: Stop Putin in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden outlined his priorities for the last six months in office, including ending the war in Gaza and "stopping Vladimir Putin in Ukraine".

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrainska Pravda, he announced this during his address to the nation.

"We will continue to build a coalition of proud nations to stop Putin from taking over Ukraine," the White House chief said.

The politician also noted that he wants to "keep NATO stronger, more united than ever before".

Among his international priorities, Biden named the end of the war between Israel and Hamas militants.

"I am going to continue to work to end the war in Gaza. To bring home all the hostages, to bring peace and security to the Middle East, and to end this war," the US leader said.

As a reminder, on Sunday, 21 July, US President Joe Biden announced that he was withdrawing from the presidential race. Instead, he offered the Democrats the candidacy of Vice President Kamala Harris. Earlier, he fell ill with COVID-19.