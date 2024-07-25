About 50 Kh-101 missiles are produced by Russian Federation every month - DIU
Every month, the occupying country Russia produces about 50 Kh-101 cruise missiles.
As reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net, this was reported by the DIU.
Thus, as of the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia had 440 Kh-101 missiles in service. During 2023, 460 missiles of this type were manufactured.
At the same time, Russia now has about 160 Kh-101 missiles in service and produces 50 units every month.
When asked about the countries of origin of components, the intelligence agency noted that 90% of Western-made parts and equipment are imported to Russia via China for the production of Kh-101 missiles.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password