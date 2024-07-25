Lie about situation at front has consequences, it must be stopped - Sentsov

Ukrainian filmmaker, former Kremlin prisoner, who is now defending Ukraine, Oleh Sentsov, spoke about the situation at the front.

According to him, Russian troops are "pushing through" the Defense Forces in Donbas.

"It is true. Now the situation has improved somewhat because new military aid has started to arrive. It has become a little easier with shells. In the spring of this year, in some parts of the frontline, FPV drones were used to hold the line due to a lack of shells. In general, the situation is difficult and not only in Donbas," he added.

Sentsov also said that Russian troops are trying to look for weaknesses in many areas where brigades are rotating, as it was in the area of New York and Toretsk.

"They managed to break through in May in the Kharkiv region, when they came five kilometers into our territory in one day. The commander was dismissed there (General Yurii Sodol was dismissed from the post of commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - Ed.)

Why was there a breakthrough in the Kharkiv region? Because before that they reported that everything was fine. We live in a constant lie. We need to end it because it has consequences," he added.

