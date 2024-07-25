Peace negotiations should be conducted with person who will lead Russia after Putin - Head of Bundestag Defense Committee Faber

Negotiations with Russia to restore peace in Ukraine are possible, but not with the current leader of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, but with the one who will lead Russia after him.

This was stated by the head of the Bundestag Defense Committee Markus Faber, Bild reports, Censor.NET informs.

The German politician believes that it is necessary to negotiate peace in Europe with the person who will lead Russia after Putin. Faber said that Putin should be talked to, but only in the International Criminal Court.

According to Feber, the common thesis that all wars end in negotiations is not true.

According to the head of the Bundestag's defense committee, there are military conflicts that end with the destruction of a dictator, rather than the cessation of hostilities due to the exhaustion of one of the parties.

Faber also supported the decision to deploy US long-range missile weapons in Germany.

The politician emphasized that Russian dictator Putin chooses weaker countries to attack, so a reliable and effective deterrence against Russian aggression is needed.

Earlier, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington on July 9-11, the US and German governments announced that the US intends to deploy long-range missile systems in Germany starting in 2026, some of which will reach as far as Russia.

