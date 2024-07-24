Sunak asked new Prime Minister Starmer if he pressured Scholz to provide Taurus for Ukraine

Former British Prime Minister and Conservative leader Rishi Sunak asked his successor, Keir Starmer, whether he discussed the need to provide long-range weapons to Ukraine in a conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The politician inquired about this during the first session of questions to the new head of the government, "European Pravda" writes, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that Sunak thanked the new British Prime Minister Starmer for maintaining "cross-party consensus on important foreign policy issues", in particular regarding support for Ukraine.

He emphasized that Britain was consistently the first country to supply Ukraine with new types of weapons, including long-range weapons. Sunak noted that these weapons have proven effective in the Black Sea region.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Sunak discuss preparations for Peace Summit and defense cooperation

"These decisions are not easy. And I was grateful to the Prime Minister for supporting these decisions when I was in the government. And, being in the opposition, I am ready to support him in the same way," the ex-prime minister of Britain emphasized.

Sunak also stated the important role of Britain as a country, which encourages allies to "follow our example and provide new types of weapons." In the context of mentioning the recent meeting between Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Sunak asked whether the British prime minister raised the need to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons in a conversation with his German counterpart.

"I am sure that he (Starmer, ed.) thanked for the significant help with air defense equipment that Germany provides to Ukraine. But in the conversation with him, did he violate the possibility of supplying Ukraine with long-range weapons, which Britain, the USA, and France have already provided? ", the politician asked.

Starmer replied that on the sidelines of the NATO summit, he raised the issue of increasing support for Ukraine with all allies.

Read more: Scholz recalled his conversation with Putin and defended deployment of US missiles in Germany

"And in my speeches, I also encouraged all our allies to provide even more support to Ukraine, as far as they can do it. This message was received favorably. The North Atlantic Council was united on this issue, and this is what we are doing and should do," the head of the British government replied.

As you know, Britain and France were the first to provide Ukraine with long-range Storm Shadow missiles, followed by the US unblocking the supply of long-range ATACMS.

It was previously reported that thanks to long-range weapons, Ukraine is able to reach any corner of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Read more: We will not change decision on strikes with German weapons deep into Russia, - Scholz