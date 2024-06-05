Zelenskyy and Sunak discuss preparations for Peace Summit and defense cooperation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak. The parties discussed preparations for the Summit in Switzerland and defense cooperation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the president's official website.

The interlocutors focused on preparations for the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland on June 15-16.

"I am convinced that even in the pre-election period, the UK will be represented at the Summit at the highest level," the Head of State noted.

The leaders also discussed the continuation of defense cooperation. The priorities are to strengthen air defense and long-range capabilities. The President noted the UK's permission to strike military targets in Russia. He emphasized that it would prevent attempts by Russian occupiers to expand the war and save lives.

