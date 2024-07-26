20 out of 22 "Shaheds" are shot down overnight - Air Force

On the night of 26 July, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile, and Shahed attack UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk.

He noted that the enemy fired a ballistic missile at the Donetsk region, and launched the "Shahideen" from Cape Chauda and the Kursk region of the Russian Federation

"The Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 22 "Shaheds". 20 of them were shot down by air defense in the Kherson, Sumy, Zhytomyr, and Chernihiv regions.

The air attack was repelled by mobile firing groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, anti-aircraft missile troops, and airborne electronic warfare units," Oleshchuk said.

