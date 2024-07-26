Comedian Chirkov forced off stage at "Atlas Weekend" for reading out Zelenskyy’s campaign promises

Comedian Serhii Chirkov was snatched away from the microphone while reading out Volodymyr Zelenskyy's election promises and forcibly removed from the stage at Atlas Weekend.

During his performance at the festival, Chirkov read Zelenskyy's speech from the 2019 presidential debate on stage. The comedian reminded the audience of Zelenskyy's promises about "the end of the era of poverty", "the end of nepotism" and "the imminent end of the war".

Eyewitnesses reported that the stand-up comedian was simply reading out quotes without giving them ratings or jokes. During the performance, a security guard approached him, snatched the microphone, and forcibly removed him from the stage.

The comedian later reported on social media that he was fine.

Atlas Festival later stated that there had been an "unfortunate misunderstanding" between Chirkov and one of the team members, who "exceeded his official authority and behaved inappropriately due to a misinterpretation of what was happening on stage"

"For our part, on behalf of the organisers, we publicly apologise to Serhiy and his manager Daria for their unprofessional and unethical behaviour and violation of physical boundaries," the organisers said.

