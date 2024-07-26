Russians in EU help Russia to obtain banned technologies: They open enterprises for export of relevant components - Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise

Russians who have been living in the EU for many years also help the Russian Federation to obtain prohibited technologies. In particular, they open enterprises, institutions, and organizations in the EU for the import, export, and sale of relevant components.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Nataliia Nestor, Honored Lawyer of Ukraine, Deputy Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise of the Ministry of Justice, in a commentary to Ukrinform.

"It is worth noting that Russians who have been living in the EU for many years also help Russia obtain prohibited technologies. As a rule, Russians (who have managers/supervisors in Russia) who already have citizenship of a particular country open enterprises, institutions, organizations in the EU to import, export and sell the relevant components. The transfer can take place through a third country (indirect supplies), and it should be borne in mind that some components have a dual purpose and can be used both in weapons and in everyday life. Electronic components that are supposed to improve people's lives are being turned by the Russians into means of killing Ukrainians," she said.

Read more: Ukraine joins EU sanctions against Iran for military aid to Russia

In her opinion, the key factor in the success of sanctions against Russia is the duration of their application, "the unity of the initiating states and constant monitoring of the effectiveness of the restrictive measures that have already been applied. There must be unprecedented sanctions pressure on Russia by the world's democracies. Sanctions must be constantly monitored and the possibility of circumventing them must be limited as much as possible."

"The money earned by companies that supply parts to Russia stinks of death... and we must always remind them of this. Personally, at meetings with foreign partners, I always invite them to come to Ukraine and see what is happening here," Nestor emphasized.

Read more: DPRK’s economy rebounds due to arms trade with Russia - Bloomberg

On July 22, the EU Council extended economic sanctions against Russia for its aggression against Ukraine for another 6 months. The restrictions were extended until January 31, 2025. In particular, these include sanctions restrictions first applied by the EU in 2014 and economic sanctions that were added in February 2022 after the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. The sanctions currently cover a wide range of sectoral measures, including restrictions on trade, finance, technology and dual-use goods, industry, transportation and luxury goods.