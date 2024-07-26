Russians wound three people in Lezhyne village of Zaporizhzhia region
Russian troops attacked a village in Zaporizhzhia region with a drone. Three people were injured.
This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.
"The enemy attacked with a drone. It hit a residential building and caused a fire in neighboring houses. Two women and a man were injured.
Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire and provided the necessary assistance.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password