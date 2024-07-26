ENG
Russians wound three people in Lezhyne village of Zaporizhzhia region

Обстріли Запорізької області

Russian troops attacked a village in Zaporizhzhia region with a drone. Three people were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy attacked with a drone. It hit a residential building and caused a fire in neighboring houses. Two women and a man were injured.

Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire and provided the necessary assistance.

