Russians wound three people in Lezhyne village of Zaporizhzhia region

Russian troops attacked a village in Zaporizhzhia region with a drone. Three people were injured.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy attacked with a drone. It hit a residential building and caused a fire in neighboring houses. Two women and a man were injured.

Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire and provided the necessary assistance.

Read more: Russian occupiers intensify assault operations in Orikhiv direction - OSGT Tavria