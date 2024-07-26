F-16 will be used on battlefield this year - Markarova

Ukrainian diplomacy in the United States is working to increase the number of pilot training sessions on F-16 fighter jets and to train personnel to support the aircraft.

Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova said this on the air of the United News telethon, commenting on a journalist's question about what of the military aid package announced by the United States could be transferred to Ukraine in the near future, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"2024 is the year in which we will have this capability (F-16 aircraft - Ed.) and it will be used on the battlefield. We are now working on a rapid increase in the number of trainings, an increase in the number of support personnel training and, of course, on bringing the delivery of the aircraft closer," Markarova said.

The official assured that "the coming months will show a serious increase" in the supply of weapons to the front and air defense to protect Ukrainian cities. In particular, diplomats are working on transferring artillery shells to Ukraine.

"Air defense assistance is also important. This is also the issue of additional installations that have already started to arrive: there was an announcement about the Patriot that came to us from Germany. We are working on an additional five systems that will come in. We will also see the systems that were ordered in advance - NASAMS and others - in service with our troops in the near future," Markarova added.