Poland is already preparing 45th package of military aid to Ukraine: it will include ammunition - Ambassador Zvarych

Poland will provide Ukraine with a new, 45th package of military aid. It will include a significant amount of ammunition.

In an interview with Ukrinform, the ex-ambassador of Ukraine to Poland, now the ambassador of Ukraine to the Czech Republic, Vasyl Zvarych, told about this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, since the beginning of 2022, Poland has provided 44 packages of various types of weapons, military equipment, and ammunition.

The total cost of various assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including medical supplies, exceeded 4 billion US dollars.

"The 45th package is now in the process of implementation, which consists, in particular, of a significant amount of ammunition for Ukraine," Zvarych noted.

The diplomat noted that Poland participates in almost all coalitions aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities, and in some, such as the coalition of armored forces, it is the leader.

Zvarych also reminded that Poland has already transferred 10 MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine and "is working on the possibility of additional reinforcement of the Air Force of Ukraine with its aircraft."

"We have an understanding of when and under what conditions this can happen, and we are working on it together with Poland and other NATO member countries," the ambassador summed up.

