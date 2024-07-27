Joe Biden's sudden refusal to participate in the presidential election was a blow to many representatives of the Russian elite who monitor relations between Moscow and the West.

As Censor.NET informs, The Washington Post writes about it.

According to analysts and Russian officials, if Biden participates in the race, he could create a basis for the Republicans for the possible re-election of Donald Trump, which would open a window of opportunity for the Kremlin to resolve the conflict in Ukraine on Russia's terms. Tatyana Stanova, founder of the Russian political consulting company R.Politik, noted that the probable victory of Kamala Harris in the presidential elections will be a great disappointment for the Kremlin, because "all opportunities for negotiations will be closed."

The Russian elite believes that Trump, thanks to his commitment to authoritative leaders, including Vladimir Putin, as well as his critical attitude towards the EU and NATO, could contribute to an easier compromise on Ukraine. Trump has repeatedly claimed that he could end the war in Ukraine "in one day," which the Kremlin believes could lead to concessions from Kyiv.

Unlike Biden, who, despite his significant military and financial support for Ukraine, is seen as a predictable and cautious player, Harris is less well-known in Russia and causes considerable anxiety among the Russian elite.

The publication also notes that Biden's refusal to participate in the elections was the second unpleasant surprise for Russia in Western politics after the defeat in the French parliamentary elections of the right-wing "National Union", which was supported by Moscow.

