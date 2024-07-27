In east of last day, occupiers lost more than thousand servicemen - OSGT "Tavria"

As a result of military operations in the eastern direction, Ukrainian units of missile forces and artillery performed more than 2,747 fire missions. The occupiers lost 1,063 servicemen.

As Censor.NET informs, the OSGT "Khortytsia" informed about this.

In addition, 11 tanks, 23 armored fighting vehicles, 35 guns and mortars, and 2 anti-tank weapons were destroyed.

Russian troops also lost one anti-aircraft vehicle and two EW vehicles.

Our defenders managed to destroy 65 units of automobile equipment and 10 units of special equipment.

316 enemy UAVs were destroyed.

In addition, the Defense Forces hit 114 shelters, 9 ammunition depots, and 3 depots with fuel and lubricants.

