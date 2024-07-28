At night, drones attacked Kursk region, oil depot is on fire. VIDEO

On the night of 28 July 2024, the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones.

This was announced by the governor of the region, Aleksey Smirnov, Censor.NET reports.

He informed that air defense forces and equipment were "on alert" amid the danger of a UAV attack, and called on residents of the Kursk region to be "vigilant".

Later, local Telegram channels wrote that it was very "loud" in the Medva district.

Read it on Censor.NET: Drones attack Central Russia's largest oil refinery. This is the third time in six months

According to local Telegram channels, two fires broke out in the region after the drone attack: one in the Medva district and the other in the Kursk district.

According to the Shot Telegram channel, an oil depot in the village of Polyova caught fire due to a drone attack. Local residents say they heard "several powerful explosions" in the area of the tank farm at night.

"Before that, the distinctive sound of a UAV flying overhead was heard, and after the explosions, witnesses saw heavy smoke in the sky," the publication said.

In turn, Mash reports an explosion in the town of Sudzha, and a house is on fire in the Medva district.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defence claims that air defense intercepted and destroyed 5 UAVs over Belgorod and 2 over Kursk regions at night.