Occupiers intensify activities in Huliaipole direction - OSGT "Tavria"

Russian occupation forces have intensified their assault operations in the Huliaipole direction. Yesterday, the Russians attacked using two tanks and one "Buggy".

This was reported by Dmytro Lykhovii, spokesman for the Tavria operational group of troops, on the air of the national telethon "United News", Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"After a long pause, there were combat engagements in the Huliaipole direction, when the enemy made two assault attempts from different directions. In particular, they attacked from the village of Reshetylivske in the direction of Huliaipole," said Lykhovii.

As he notes, "some announcements said that this could be a major offensive with the formation of an offensive group, but according to our intelligence, this is a continuation of the tactics of small assault operations, because the total number of the Russian group in Zaporizhzhia region has not changed in terms of the number of troops."

He drew attention to the fact that yesterday the Russians attacked using two tanks and one "Buggy".

"One of the tanks was hit and destroyed, the Russians had no success in the Huliaipole direction. This morning, our troops, continuing to hunt for Russian tanks, damaged two more tanks of an unidentified type in the same area, in the Huliaipole direction. However, three tanks in less than two days is a significant indicator that attracts attention. This indicates that the Huliaipole direction has intensified," noted the spokesman of the OSGT Tavria.

According to him, three combat engagements took place on the other flank of Zaporizhzhia region, in the Orikhiv direction.

"The enemy tried to attack Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Novoandriivka on the Robotyne salient. Three combat engagements took place there this morning," said Lykhovii.

In total, the Russian army lost 114 people in the OSGT Tavria over the past day - 47 killed and 67 wounded, the spokesman said.

As a reminder, the enemy continues active offensive actions, trying to break through the defense of our troops. The occupiers are making the main efforts in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions.