Ukraine feeds 400 million people in world, and it has ability to feed 600 million - Pritzker

Today, Ukrainian agriculture feeds 400 million people in the world. The country has the opportunity to increase this figure to 600 million.

This was stated during a briefing in Kyiv on July 29 by U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery Penny Pritzker, Interfax-Ukraine reports, Censor.NET informs.

The special representative was asked which sectors of Ukraine's economy need investment now.

In response, Pritzker emphasized several areas that have promising opportunities. In particular, she mentioned agriculture.

"Ukraine's agriculture feeds 400 million people in the world, and it has the potential to feed 600 million. This is a huge opportunity, and now that the Black Sea is functioning, you see huge exports of not only agricultural products but also metals, which has also helped to increase government revenues and contributed to economic growth," the special representative said.

Pritzker also mentioned the energy sector, construction, transportation and logistics, technology, and defense industry as areas with opportunities for development.

In addition, according to the official, critical minerals are another industry that offers great opportunities in Ukraine.

During the briefing, Pritzker also said that US defense companies already have 4-5 agreements with Ukraine, which have either been closed or are in the process of being implemented, for the production of various types of ammunition and services.

