Negotiations on EU membership: EU Commission starts meetings with Ukraine on screening of agricultural legislation

The European Commission has started the official screening of the negotiating chapter 11 "Agriculture and Rural Development" in preparation for the start of negotiations on Ukraine’s membership in the EU.

The Ukrainian delegation is headed by Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Markiian Dmytrasevych. He thanked the EU for its unwavering support of Ukraine during Russia's full-scale war against the Ukrainian people.

"Despite the ongoing hostilities, intense Russian shelling of Ukrainian cities, villages and energy infrastructure, it is very important for us to move towards our goal of joining the EU. We realize that this path will not be easy, and negotiations in the agricultural sector will be even more so. We are very grateful to the European Commission for the opportunity to participate in this explanatory meeting, even a month earlier than planned. We look forward to further cooperation and mutual support on Ukraine's accession to the EU," Dmytrasevych said.

Explanatory meetings on Agriculture and Rural Development will take place on April 25-26. On April 29-30 - on food safety, veterinary and phytosanitary policy. At the end of May - on the section on Fish Farming.

After these meetings, Ukraine is obliged to present its progress on each of the chapters. Based on these presentations, the European Commission will screen the legislation and provide specific recommendations. That is, what Ukraine needs to do to open negotiations on a particular chapter.

It should be noted that the explanatory meetings of the European Commission are part of the process of verifying the compliance of Ukraine's legislation as a candidate country with EU law. The inaugural meeting to launch the screening (assessment of compliance) of Ukrainian legislation with EU law took place on January 25, 2024.

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the European Union should officially start negotiations on Ukraine's accession in June this year.