Zelenskyy: June is right time to start negotiations on Ukraine’s accession to EU

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the European Union should officially start negotiations on Ukraine’s accession in June to show Russia that Europe does not show weakness.

He said this following the Three Seas Initiative (TSI) summit in Vilnius on April 11, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

Zelenskyy said that at the Three Seas summit he spoke about the need to reaffirm European unity.

"Every democratic nation in Europe that shares and defends the common values of Europe and the Euro-Atlantic area deserves to be a member of the European Union and the North Atlantic Alliance. And this is a fact. This fact must be confirmed by real actions," he explained.

"June is the right time to actually start negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union. Europe needs this signal of its own strength so that Putin is not tempted to think that Europe is showing weakness," the Head of State added.

