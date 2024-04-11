Ukraine needs invitation to NATO - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for Ukraine to be invited to join NATO, noting that there is no need to "look for alternatives to our security."

According to the Office of the President, Zelenskyy said this during a speech at a meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, Censor.NET reports.

"The Alliance should not be afraid of its own existence, its own rules. Ukraine considers it historically correct that the Baltic Sea region has finally gained a historic chance for reliable security after Finland and Sweden joined NATO," Zelenskyy said.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Air defense is now first priority. They exist in world and must protect lives

The President noted that the Black Sea region needs the same security.

"As a democratic nation that defends our common values of the Alliance, Ukraine deserves an invitation to join NATO. We are grateful to every state for bilateral security agreements that support us until we join NATO. Today we have signed the ninth such agreement with Latvia. And I invite all the leaders of the Three Seas to sign such agreements with Ukraine. We have to work on strategic tasks. Putin wants to destroy Ukraine and the freedom of all nations in our region. And he sees no alternatives. Similarly, we should not look for alternatives to our security - Ukraine needs an invitation to join NATO. This is realistic this year. Without our, Ukrainian, strength, the strength of the whole of Europe will not be complete, and together, gradually integrating, we will really be able to protect each other from Russian revanchism," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Read more: Zelenskyy was constantly lied to about construction of energy facilities protection and fortifications - Shkil