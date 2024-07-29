MFA of Ukraine recommends Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Lebanon due to deteriorating situation in Middle East

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends that Ukrainian citizens refrain from traveling to Lebanon due to the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East region.

This is stated on the website of the Foreign Ministry, Censor.NET reports.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises Ukrainian citizens who are currently in Lebanon to avoid crowded places, not to participate in demonstrations, strictly observe security measures and rules of stay of foreigners in the country, comply with the lawful requirements of law enforcement agencies, monitor reports of local authorities on the situation and always have their identity documents with them.

The Ministry also recommends that Ukrainians refrain from traveling to the territories while in Lebanon:

bordering the Syrian border;

bordering the Israeli border south of the Litani River;

Nahr al-Bared and Beddawi refugee camps (near Tripoli), Ain al-Hilweh and Mieh Mieh (near Sayda);

Bekaa Valley;

southern suburbs of Beirut (Dahiyeh district).

"If you find yourself in an emergency situation, or if your life or health is threatened, we recommend that you immediately contact the Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon by phone (+961) 5921668, by e-mail: [email protected], or to the round-the-clock hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine: +38-044-238-16-57, or to the e-mail address [email protected]," the Ministry said in a statement.

On Saturday, July 27, Israel said that the Lebanese group Hezbollah (Iran-backed) had shelled a football field in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The attack resulted in deaths and injuries.

Later, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the country was preparing a response to Hezbollah terrorists.

