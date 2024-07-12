MFA responds to Zakharova’s statements about "preparations" to blow up dams on Dnipro: Only reason for destruction of critical infrastructure in Ukraine is Russian aggression

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has denied absurd Russian accusations that Kyiv is allegedly preparing to blow up the dams of the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant and the Kaniv reservoir to blame Russia. The agency reminded that the only reason for the threats of destruction of critical infrastructure in Ukraine is Russian aggression.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the statement of the Foreign Ministry of Ukraine.

"There can be no realistic goal or motive for Ukraine to destroy its own infrastructure or create threats to its own people. As for "blaming the Russian Federation," the Russian regime is doing an excellent job of doing so with its own war crimes. The barbaric strike of a Russian missile on children in the main children's hospital of Ukraine, Okhmatdyt, speaks for itself," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It noted that the only reason for the threats to civilians and the destruction of critical infrastructure in Ukraine is Russian aggression. In addition, the ministry emphasized that if Moscow carries out any criminal intentions against the dams of the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant, the Kaniv reservoir, or other infrastructure, the responsibility for such actions will be solely borne by the aggressor state of Russia.

The goal of the Russian Federation

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs believes that the real purpose of such statements by representatives of the aggressor country is to intimidate Ukrainian society and mislead the international community and the media.

"Russia has demonstrated this strategy many times before: accusing others of what it does or plans to do. Russia's latest fantasies about the Dnipro dams are a reason for the international community to monitor Russia's actions even more closely," the ministry said in a statement.

The diplomats also recalled the largest man-made crime in Europe in recent decades - the Russian explosion of the Kakhovka HPP. They noted that at the time, Russia also accused Kyiv of this crime, contrary to all the real facts.

"We urge the international media not to quote Russian speakers without additional information about their previous history of lies and not to equate Ukrainian and Russian statements. A professional approach to quoting professional Russian liars is to provide context, not just paraphrase their words," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

As a reminder, today, July 12, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Ukraine is allegedly preparing to blow up the dams of the Kyiv HPP and the Kaniv reservoir in order to "blame Russia for this."

