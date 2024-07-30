ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8350 visitors online
News
540 1

Ukrainian air defence destroyed 7 enemy reconnaissance drones in South and East. INFOGRAPHICS

Over the past day, on 29 July 2024, seven reconnaissance UAVs were destroyed by air defence in the South and East of the country.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

Знищення дронів інфографіка повітряних сил
Знищення дронів інфографіка повітряних сил

Read more: AFU soldiers hit enemy positions with Queen of Hornets drone and took their revenge on occupiers for Oleksandr Tsebrii, who fell in battle. VIDEO

Author: 

elimination (4903) drones (2275) Air forces (1407)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 