Ukrainian air defence destroyed 7 enemy reconnaissance drones in South and East. INFOGRAPHICS
Over the past day, on 29 July 2024, seven reconnaissance UAVs were destroyed by air defence in the South and East of the country.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.
