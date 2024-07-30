Prosecutor’s Office opens proceedings over destruction of nature on protected Obolon Island in Kyiv

During the construction of the Wave Bridge on the protected Obolon Island, about 200 centuries-old trees and about 1000 bushes were cut down illegally or under illegal documents.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Kyiv Ecological and Cultural Center (KECC).

"During the construction of the wave bridge on the island, about 200 centuries-old trees and more than 1,000 bushes were cut down illegally or under illegal documents, bat habitats (about 40 sites) were destroyed, and fragments of wet and marshy meadows of 5 hectares were destroyed. At the same time, the population of Siberian cockerels listed in the Red Book of Ukraine - about 100 plants - was destroyed," said Volodymyr Boreiko, director of the KECC.

According to him, bulldozers and other equipment destroyed the soil layer on a 14-hectare area. The total amount of environmental damage is UAH 1.5 million.

Boreiko emphasized that the responsibility for this offense should be borne by the Pleso utility company, which has been the land user of Obolon Island for 20 years.

