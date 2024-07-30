ENG
News War
Air raid alert was announced throughout Ukraine: Mig-31K takes off in Russia (updated)

An air raid alert had been announced throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K aircraft - a carrier of the Kinzhal missiles - in the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"ATTENTION All of Ukraine - missile danger! MiG-31K takeoff from Savasleyka airfield (Nizhny Novgorod region) has been recorded," the statement reads.

After 17 minutes, all clear signal was given.

