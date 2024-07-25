Strategic bomber aircraft took off in Russia - Air Force (updated)

Six strategic bomber aircraft took off from Russian airfields.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Takeoff of 3 Tu-95 and 3 Tu-22 from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk region, Russia)," the message says.

The monitoring telegram channel notes that if the flight is a combat mission, it will reach the launching borders in the Saratov region or the Caspian-Rostov zone at approximately 00:00 - 01:00 a.m.

Later, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that six Tu-95s had landed. Before that, Tu-22s returned to the airfield. As of 11:21 p.m., the threat of strategic aviation attacks was over.

Read more: Russian occupiers use FAB-1500 for first time in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi: man is wounded