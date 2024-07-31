Russians have finally started providing information about prisoners of war - Lubinets

The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets, said that Russians had started providing Ukraine with information about military personnel held captive in Russia.

He said this during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"We have contact, but, unfortunately, this does not lead to an improvement in the situation with our prisoners of war. That is, we can pass on information, they have finally started to give us some information," the ombudsman said.

He also said that during the last exchange, they exchanged notes. Lubinets also noted that together with the Russian side, they conducted a simultaneous survey of prisoners of war, those returned by Ukraine.

In the presence of Ukrainian representatives, prisoners of war handed over by Russia were interviewed. According to Lubinets, the Ukrainian prisoners spoke about torture, lack of medical care and even the loss of limbs in this regard.

"We expect there will be a reaction. At the very least, we are planning to discuss all this information. I hope that this will lead to the Russian side allowing representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross to visit," Lubinets said.

He stressed the need to put pressure on Russia and the ICRC to ensure that international obligations on the treatment of prisoners of war are fulfilled.

"Unfortunately, we have confirmed numerous cases when verified prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine simply died of torture while in captivity. As of now, more than a dozen such cases have been recorded," the ombudsman added.

