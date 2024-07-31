ENG
Special forces of DIU of Ministry of Defense hit Russian airfield in Syria - mass media. VIDEO+PHOTOS

At the end of July 2024, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's Special Forces conducted a comprehensive strike against the positions of Russian troops in Syria.

According to Censor.NET, the Kyiv Post reports this with reference to sources.

The target of the Chemist group's attack was Russian military equipment at the Russian-occupied Kuveyres airfield, located east of Aleppo.

First, a Russian electronic warfare vehicle was destroyed, and then drones attacked Russian military targets at the airfield itself.

Read more: DIU completes one of largest cyberattacks on Russian financial sector and government resources - Media

It is noted that the strike was carried out the day after the meeting between Russian and Syrian dictators Vladimir Putin and Bashar al-Assad on Wednesday, 24 July.

The Russians have controlled and used this airfield for military purposes since 2015. The facility has also been used to train and send foreign mercenaries to fight in Ukraine.

The Defence Intelligence source added that since the beginning of the year, insurgents supported by Ukrainian fighters have launched numerous attacks on Russian military facilities controlled by the so-called "grouping of forces of the Russian Armed Forces in the Syrian Arab Republic".

Read: By repeated attacks on civilians in Ukraine, Russians are imitating their actions in Syria, says US Ambassador to OSCE Hanaway

Russian Army (8818) Syria (512) Defense Intelligence (272)
