Former MP Derkach becomes candidate for Russian Federation Council

Former MP Andrii Derkach, suspected of high treason, became one of the candidates for the Russian Federation Council.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the "CHESNO" movement and Russian media.

It is reported that the governor of Astrakhan region, Igor Babushkin, will nominate former member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Andriy Derkach, to the Federation Council of the Russian Federation if he wins the upcoming regional elections. The relevant document states that Derkach has Russian citizenship and lives in Astrakhan.

As a reminder, on 29 November 2023, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office sent to court a case against former MP Andriy Derkach, who is accused of high treason and illicit enrichment.

