Russian Federation hides its fleet in Novorossiysk, gathered in one place like fish in barrel - Pletenchuk

There are two missile-carrying submarines of the Black Sea Fleet in the sea.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Svoboda.

"Actually, there are two missile carriers in the sea, the day before yesterday evening (July 30. - Ed.) one of them returned to the base point and, by the way, this further strengthens our suspicions that they have certain difficulties with the third submarine.

He did not go to sea for a long time. And immediately returned," he said.

According to the spokesman, the withdrawal of all three submarines could be part of the personnel training process or an attempt to prepare for a combined attack.The forces of the Russian Federation are trying to hide their missile carriers from the forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. And according to the Navy, these submarines are in a semi-submerged state at their bases.

"In other words, only the gangway remains on the surface. In this way, they are trying not so much to hide them as much as possible but to protect them from possible fire damage. They have been hiding in Novorossiysk for a long time. There is not enough space there, and there is no place to maneuver.

And now such a clustering of ships in one place is also an indicator and risky for the Russian fleet, they know it... They have gathered in one place and rely only on active and passive means of protection. They were cornered. If some weapon reaches there, it will be much easier to destroy them. This is already a fish in a barrel. It's just a matter of time," Pletenchuk said.

