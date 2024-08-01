"Foreign Agent" registry comes into force in Georgia

In Georgia, a register for registration of non-governmental organizations and mass media funded from abroad, which was created on the basis of the law on "foreign agents", became operational.

As Censor.NET informs, it was reported by News-Georgia.

"From August 1, organizations that fall under the criteria can submit applications," Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregadze said at a briefing on July 30.

According to the law, NGOs and media with more than 20% of their funding coming from abroad must register in this register. They are declared "organizations defending the interests of a foreign power."

Organizations have one month to register, until September 1.

The Ministry of Justice will then start monitoring to identify those who evaded. It is still unclear how it will take place.

By January 1, 2025, organizations must submit income declarations for 2023 to the Ministry of Justice. After January 1 - publish data on the source and goals of funding for 2024.

In case of non-registration and failure to submit a declaration, a fine of 25,000 GEL is provided. Subsequently, 20 thousand GEL will be charged for each month of delay.

Adoption of the law on "foreign agents" in Georgia

On May 1, the Parliament of Georgia, despite thousands of public protests, adopted in the second reading the scandalous law "On transparency of foreign influence", or the law on "foreign agents".

Subsequently, Zurabishvili made an appeal against the background of mass rallies in the country against the so-called draft law on "foreign agents". She offered the ruling party "Georgian Dream" to withdraw this law.

The adoption of the law "on foreign agents" in Georgia de facto leads to a halt in the EU accession process.