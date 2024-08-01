Of all 615,000 people booked, only 5% work in defense-industrial complex - Ministry of Economy

The most reserved men work in the energy industry.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Hromdaske, this is stated in the response of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

So, as of July 31, about 615,000 people have a valid postponement of the draft during mobilization. In total, the Ministry of Economy adopted 33,782 orders on the reservation of conscripts, of which 17,632 are still valid.

Distribution of the number of men who have armor:

energy sector - 29%;

industry, production - 15%;

transport - 14%;

agro-industrial complex - 12%;

medicine - 6%;

the defense-industrial complex - 5%;

state authorities, other state bodies - 4%;

IT specialists, the field of electronic communications - 2%;

financial, banking sphere - 2%;

sphere of trade - 2%;

local bodies of executive power, bodies of local self-government - 2%.

