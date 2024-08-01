F-16 planes will not be able to significantly affect "pace of developments at front" - Peskov

The Kremlin claims that the transfer of American-made F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv will not have a significant impact on the pace of developments at the front.

According to Censor.NET, referring to Radio Liberty, this was stated by the spokesman for the Russian president Dmitry Peskov.

He emphasized that Western aircraft would be shot down.

"Their number will gradually decrease, they will be shot down... But, of course, these supplies will not have any significant impact on the development of events at the front," Peskov said.

According to him, these aircraft will not be a "magic pill".

The day before, Bloomberg reported that Ukraine had received the first supply of F-16 fighter jets promised by the allies. In turn, The Telegraph reported that Ukraine has already conducted its first combat missions using F-16 fighters. So far, the allied aircraft have been used as air defense.