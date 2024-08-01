Syrskyi - on Eastern front: Fighting continues in all areas of offensive, with some minor success for Russia

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi has been working in the east for three days in the brigades holding defence in the Kharkiv and Toretsk directions.

He announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

Pokrovskyi direction

"The enemy continues to focus its efforts on the Pokrovsk direction, throwing its most experienced assault units into battle, trying to break through our defences in the direction of Zhelanne, Novohrodivka, Pokrovsk," the statement said.

Kupyansk direction

Fighting continues in the area of Pishchane, Stelmakhivka and Makiivka. Defence forces are holding their positions.

Siverskyi direction

According to Syrskyi, the situation in this area is difficult.

"The enemy is actively using artillery, conducting assaults, but is not successful. Fierce fighting is also taking place in the area of the canal on the outskirts of Chasiv Yar, with no change in the positions of the parties," said the chief.

The occupants also continue their assaults in the areas of New York, Pivdenne and Zalizne.

There are also battles in the Kharkiv sector, near Hlyboke and Vovchansk, but the enemy is not successful and suffers significant losses, he added.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief noted that fighting of varying intensity continues in all areas of the Russian offensive.

"Sometimes, at the cost of heavy losses, the enemy has a slight success. During active hostilities, the tactical positions of troops can change several times during the day. As of now, there have been no significant changes.

The National Police, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Military Law Enforcement Service are conducting counter-sabotage operations. Their units are currently detecting and neutralising enemy subversive groups in urban areas in the Toretsk sector," emphasised Syrskyi.

He noted that the main tasks of the work were to study the situation directly in the combat areas, analyse the effectiveness of combat missions, resolve problematic issues of supplying units with ammunition, UAVs, electronic warfare equipment and assist commanders in organising combat operations.

