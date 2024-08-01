Estonia introduces full customs control on border with Russia

Estonia will introduce full customs control on the border with Russia on August 8.

This was announced on the social network X by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, Censor.NET reports.

"Starting August 8, Estonia will introduce full customs control on the border with Russia to better ensure that we do not feed the Russian military machine and do not help the aggressor avoid sanctions," he said.

According to the minister, Estonia should do everything to make the war more expensive for Russia and help Ukraine win.

