430 children were taken away from Ukrainian families abroad - National Social Service

As of the end of July 2024, 430 children were removed from Ukrainian families abroad.

This was reported by the National Social Service, Censor.NET reports with reference to Radio Liberty.

It is noted that 122 children were taken from Ukrainians in Germany and 39 in Poland. In Norway and Spain, 20 children were taken from families.

According to the head of the National Social Service, Vasyl Lutsyk, children can be taken away from their parents because they do not know the laws of the country where the family lives or because of different parenting approaches.

He explained that Ukrainian parents can scold their child loudly in the street or send them to school alone, even though they are under 10 years old. This is all commonplace in Ukraine but prohibited in many European countries.

However, according to the head of the National Social Service, there are objective reasons, such as health problems of parents, including mental ones. In such cases, the National Social Service is looking for relatives or legal representatives in Ukraine who are willing to travel and take the child.

