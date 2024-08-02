National military cemetery to be built by company established a day after tender announcement

The first stage of the memorial cemetery construction will cost the state UAH 1.8 billion. It should be completed by the end of 2025.

On 1 August, the National Military Memorial Cemetery State Institution selected the winner for the construction of the first stage of the National Military Memorial Cemetery within the Gatne territorial community in Kyiv region. It was the "Building Ua" consortium from Kyiv, Glavkom reports with reference to ProZorro, Censor.NET reports.

The winning bid amounted to UAH 1.75 billion, which is UAH 41.96 million less than the expected price of the customer (UAH 1.8 billion).

The first stage of the military cemetery construction includes the arrangement of burial sectors, a car park, an access road, fencing, utilities, and the construction of a columbarium wall. A total of 1,236 graves and 720 columbarium niches will be allocated for traditional burials.

"Most of these graves will be filled with the unidentified remains of Ukrainian defenders, which are stored in special refrigerated trucks. Approximately just over 6,000 graves at the military cemetery will be completed by the end of 2024," said Yaroslav Starushchenko, deputy director of the state institution.

Construction work on Phase I is due to be completed by the end of 2025. The first burials at the National Military Memorial Cemetery will be made this autumn.

Importantly, the documents provided by the Building UA consortium contained a number of inconsistencies with the customer's tender documentation. For example, there were no relevant documents confirming the availability of specialised equipment for cutting products made of natural stone of volcanic origin (granite and/or labradorite); there was no document confirming the written permission of the general meeting of the consortium for the director to enter into transactions worth more than UAH 10 million; and there were inaccuracies in the documents on the ownership of the asphalt plant. There was also a lack of an anti-corruption programme and an order appointing an anti-corruption programme commissioner.

The customer gave a week to eliminate the listed shortcomings - until 31 July. In a protocol dated 1 August, the National Military Memorial Cemetery stated that the tender proposal of the Building Ua consortium complied with the terms of the customer's tender documents.

According to the Youcontrol analytical system, the Building Ua consortium was established on 4 July 2024, the day after the tender for the construction of the first stage of the National Military Memorial Cemetery was announced. Three companies were the founders: "Euroelitbud (Odesa), Akam (Dnipro) and Brovary Road Construction Department No. 50 PJSC (Kyiv region). The final beneficiaries of the consortium are Oleksandr Isayev and Natalia Poberezhets from Odesa.

From the interesting. Until the fourth quarter of 2023, Tamila Sviridova, a Russian citizen, was co-owner of Brovary Road Construction Department No. 50 together with Viktor Havrylenko from Kyiv. She owned 9.8% of the company's share capital. Currently, Sviridova's name does not appear among the owners of the company.

As reported, the memorial cemetery near Kyiv will have 131,200 graves and 5,200 columbarium niches, where the ashes of Ukrainian heroes will be kept. The distance to Kyiv from the military cemetery is 11 kilometres.