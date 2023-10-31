National Sanctuary Complex "Sophia of Kyiv": Dome restoration works are planned for 5 years, most of them will be completed after end of martial law. PHOTO

The National Sanctuary Complex "Sofia of Kyiv" states that most of the restoration works, for which a tender for UAH 79.2 million has been announced, will be carried out after the end of martial law.

"Since the situation has gained publicity in society regarding the results of the tender for the restoration of the roof, structural roof systems and gilding of the domes of the architectural monument of the XI century St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, which was published on October 30, 2023, on the Prozorro website, we would like to inform you that the extremely unsatisfactory condition of the roof, structures and domes of the cathedral has become not only a problem for the museum but also a threat to the preservation of the integrity of the unique monument, which is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List," the National Sanctuary Complex said in a statement.

It is noted that in recent years, "Sofia of Kyiv" has repeatedly raised questions with the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy about the need to carry out the above works, but due to lack of funding, the situation has only worsened.

"This led to the fact that on January 14, 2022, at about 11 p.m., during a sharp deterioration in weather conditions with wind gusts of up to 23-25 m/s (83 km/h), according to the hydrometeorological service, a cross fell from the southeastern dome of St. Sophia Cathedral," the message reads. The National Sanctuary Complex said that soon, thanks to patrons of the arts, the cross was restored and returned to its place, but since the crosses of St. Sophia Cathedral were installed at about the same time, this only confirmed the great concern about the technical condition of the other crosses.





"According to the results of the research, the technical condition of the structural system of the domes and especially the central dome is assessed as unsuitable for normal operation, the structures and skin of the crosses, their connection with the cross apple to the top of the head and the folded joints are in an acute emergency condition, which can at any time lead to the destruction of both part of the domes and the tops and crosses," the reserve added.

Thus, the restoration project provides for a set of measures to prevent such emergencies, replace part of the structural systems of the domes, gild the coating of crosses and domes, and restore the roof of St. Sophia Cathedral. The reserve emphasized that the project passed the examination and received a positive expert report, approval from the Ministry of Culture.







"To date, six crosses have been made at the expense of patrons, and it is planned to conclude an agreement for the production of the central cross also at the expense of patrons. On October 16, 2023, an open tender was launched with features on the subject: "Restoration of the roof, structural systems and gilding of the domes of St. Sophia Cathedral". Sources of funding: public funds, charitable funds, a special fund," the statement reads.

According to the National Sanctuary Complex, the work on the project is designed for 5 years until the end of 2028, and the amount of the contract is UAH 79.2 million.

"This year, UAH 2 million has been allocated from the State Budget for the installation of crosses and the replacement of structural fastening systems on all domes for the implementation of the works declared in the tender. Other works, including gilding, will be carried out after the end of martial law," "Sophia of Kyiv" emphasized.