Enemy occupied Vesele in Donetsk region - DeepState

Russian invaders occupied the village of Vesele, Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region.

This was reported by DeepState analysts on Thursday, August 1, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the village of Vesele is located east of Hrodivka.

"The situation is critical and continues to deteriorate. The enemy is exerting pressure and continues to make tactical gains," the statement said.

According to analysts, Russia is actively using guided aerial bombs in the Donetsk region. In particular, the number of GABs dropped by the Russians on the positions of the Defense Forces has increased significantly in recent days.

DeepState analysts also said that the enemy traditionally uses motorcycle units to reconnoiter the second line of defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Read more: Pokrovsk in Donetsk region remains main target of Russian invaders after failed offensive on Kharkiv - Zelenskyy