Occupants advance near Svatove, Chasiv Yar, strengthen positions near Klishchiivka - ISW

Over the past day, fighting continued near Hlyboke, Vovchansk and Tykhe. The occupiers also recently advanced southwest of Svatove.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Analysts note that Russian forces on the Siversk direction are struggling with the predominance of Ukrainian drones. A Russian blogger said that the situation in the Siversk direction is "catastrophic" and that Russian troops are suffering heavy losses due to the use of Ukrainian drones, which are slowing down the Russian advance.

The Russian invaders have recently made a small advance west of the Siverskyi Donets-Donbas Canal north of Chasiv Yar. The Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrsky, noted that fierce fighting continues near the canal.

Several Russian sources also claimed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had allegedly retreated from Klishchiivka and that Russian forces were strengthening their positions in the area. The report notes that Klishchiivka has likely been a contentious grey area for some time.

Russian troops have recently made minor advances southwest of the city of Donetsk. Geolocation footage released on 1 August shows that the occupiers seized a house in northern Paraskoviyivka. Several Russian and Western sources claimed that Russian troops had seized additional territory in northwestern Krasnohorivka and were in fact in control of the entire city.

Russian occupants continued their offensive near Verbove and near Mala Tokmachka in western Zaporizhzhia region on 1 August, but there were no confirmed changes to the front line in the area. A Russian blogger claimed that Russian troops had advanced in an area 4 km wide and up to 800 metres deep northwest and west of Robotyne.