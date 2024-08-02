Air alert was announced throughout Ukraine: MiG-31K took off in Russia (updated)
An air alert was announced throughout the territory of Ukraine due to the takeoff of the MiG-31K aircraft carrying the "Kinzhal" missiles in the Russian Federation.
Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
"WARNING All of Ukraine is a missile hazard! MiG-31K takeoff from the airfield has been recorded," the message reads.
After 26 minutes, a rebound was heard.
