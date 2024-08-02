Ruscists attacked Kupyansk: Woman was killed, another wounded

Russian occupation forces struck Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, killing a woman.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET informs.

A civilian woman was killed in the shelling, another was wounded and hospitalised.

"The enemy hit near the residential building where the victims were. Details are being established," the head of the region added.

Read more: Ruscists attacked bus with construction workers in Kharkiv region with drone, 6 people were injured