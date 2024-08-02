It’s premature to talk about rotations during enemy’s offensive, - Joint Forces Commander Hnatov

The offensive initiative is now on the side of the Russian Federation, so it is premature to talk about rotation.

The commander of the Joint Forces, General Andriy Hnatov, said this in an interview with Glavkom, Censor.NET reports.

"The word 'rotation' can have many meanings. The situation is such that the enemy has the offensive initiative now, and it is still able to increase its efforts; we are performing tasks to stop it. In such circumstances, it is premature to say that rotations are guaranteed to take place and on what scale they will be. But as soon as the opportunity arises, we try to do it," he explained.

According to Hnatov, the units are constantly being replaced in their positions, the areas where they perform tasks are changing, and the directions are changing.

"This is a very complex system of interaction, and there will be no simple answer to your question. I monitor how the right to leave is used, and I know for a fact that in the brigades I work with, a large percentage of servicemen exercise this right. They are guaranteed the right to take time off for rehabilitation after being wounded or injured, as well as for family reasons. Unit commanders try to ensure that about 10%, sometimes 15% of the military are on leave at the same time. Of course, everyone wants to use the right to summer leave, but objectively it is impossible," the commander concluded.

